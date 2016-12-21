IRRRB Approves Rebates for Mine Compa...

IRRRB Approves Rebates for Mine Companies, Says Goodbye to Members

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: WDIO

As Northern Minnesota mining companies look ahead to 2017, hoping for a better one than 2016, the IRRRB gave a financial boost. Taconite tax rebates were the main item on the agenda for the IRRRB's last meeting of the year, after presenting plaques to departing members Rep. Carly Melin and Sen. Tom Saxhaug .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charges: Accused's Brother Threatened Witness I... Jul '16 wichita-rick 7
Police Cover-up (Sep '14) Jul '16 joe adams 5
News Iron Range communities act on vision for new ho... (Feb '09) Jun '16 positronium 6
News Global steel slump with roots in China shakes m... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Lizzy Gingerich 1
News Former Itasca County Deputy Charged (Dec '08) Oct '15 Good Christian Linda 15
News The horror of waiting for missing women (Jul '15) Jul '15 Footlong at Lockport 4
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10) Jun '15 Richard Vickerman 17
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Grand Rapids, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,257 • Total comments across all topics: 277,408,123

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC