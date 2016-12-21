Snowmobile trails open December 1, early snow presents challenge
As northern Minnesota received its first significant snowfall last week, many snowmobile enthusiasts are rushing to take their first ride of the season. Snowmobile riders are reminded that despite the early snow, most of the state's snowmobile trails are not yet ready for riding, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
