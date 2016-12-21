Police rekindle search for Minnesota ...

Police rekindle search for Minnesota teen missing since 1990

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: Washington Times

The resolution of a case in which an 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling was abducted, assaulted and killed in Minnesota nearly 27 years ago is pushing a Woodbury couple to try to find their son, who went missing six months later. Unlike Wetterling, Christopher Kerze is believed to have run away from his family's former home in Eagan in 1990.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charges: Accused's Brother Threatened Witness I... Jul '16 wichita-rick 7
Police Cover-up (Sep '14) Jul '16 joe adams 5
News Iron Range communities act on vision for new ho... (Feb '09) Jun '16 positronium 6
News Global steel slump with roots in China shakes m... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Lizzy Gingerich 1
News Former Itasca County Deputy Charged (Dec '08) Oct '15 Good Christian Linda 15
News The horror of waiting for missing women (Jul '15) Jul '15 Footlong at Lockport 4
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10) Jun '15 Richard Vickerman 17
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Itasca County was issued at December 22 at 3:49PM CST

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Grand Rapids, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,669 • Total comments across all topics: 277,260,168

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC