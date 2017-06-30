Vice President Mike Pence in Grandville for Fourth of July parade
Vice President Mike Pence is in the Grand Rapids suburb of Grandville this morning for the Fourth of July parade. Just arrived in Grand Rapids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Mon
|Missindutchville
|1,179
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Mon
|Missindutchville
|2,952
|Woman hit while crossing 28th Street ID'ed (Jan '16)
|Jun 29
|RacistHater
|32
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Jun 27
|ACHTUNG AIPAC
|21
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|Jun 18
|Muzzie confusion
|12
|Quote of the Day (Feb '08)
|Jun 16
|Kelly Joanne Cannon
|479
|The Geek Group
|Jun 15
|Redrider87
|3
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC