Trump White House in Crisis as Emails Confirm Campaign Embraced Russian Effort to Defeat Clinton
The White House is in disarray following revelations that President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., supported an effort by the Russian authorities to share information incriminating Hillary Clinton in an attempt to help Trump win the election. The latest development in the ongoing saga of whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russian authorities came from a series of emails that Trump Jr. personally released on Tuesday.
