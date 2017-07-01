Thousands attend the firework show in downtown Grand Rapids
A big night in Grand Rapids as thousands of people flocked to downtown for the Amway Family Fireworks Show Saturday night. FOX 17 talked to a lot of people excited about this weekend's events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|1 hr
|Suezq
|1,178
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Sat
|Morningwood
|2,950
|Woman hit while crossing 28th Street ID'ed (Jan '16)
|Thu
|RacistHater
|32
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Jun 27
|ACHTUNG AIPAC
|21
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|Jun 18
|Muzzie confusion
|12
|Quote of the Day (Feb '08)
|Jun 16
|Kelly Joanne Cannon
|479
|The Geek Group
|Jun 15
|Redrider87
|3
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC