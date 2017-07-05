Report: Grand Rapids had best job growth in U.S. in 2016
A group called Headlight Data analyzed information from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics from 2016 and says Grand Rapids added the highest percentage to its workforce last year. Headlight Data says overall U.S. employment grew 1.7 percent in 2016.
