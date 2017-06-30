Police say shooting that left one injured may be 'drug-related'
Police are looking for two suspects in connection with a shooting that witnesses say could have stemmed from a disagreement over drugs on the city's southeast side Sunday. The Grand Rapids Police Department said officers were called shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 2 to the 200 block of Brown Street on a report of a man down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|20 hr
|Anonymous
|2,951
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Sun
|Suezq
|1,178
|Woman hit while crossing 28th Street ID'ed (Jan '16)
|Jun 29
|RacistHater
|32
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Jun 27
|ACHTUNG AIPAC
|21
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|Jun 18
|Muzzie confusion
|12
|Quote of the Day (Feb '08)
|Jun 16
|Kelly Joanne Cannon
|479
|The Geek Group
|Jun 15
|Redrider87
|3
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC