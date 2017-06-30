New Polish restaurant quickly gains a following in Grand Rapids area
Now, the mother-and-daughter team are behind a new Polish-American restaurant, Balinski's , at 4255 Alpine Ave., in Comstock Park, that is quickly gaining a following. The restaurant is named after Marilyn Balinski, the women who taught the women much of what they know about Polish cooking.
