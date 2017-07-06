Korean War Veteran from Grand Rapids gets new roof
John Rendak is receiving the roof from the Owens Corning national Roof Deployment Project. Rendak was selected through a partnership the Roof Deployment Project has with Habitat for Humanity of Kent County.
