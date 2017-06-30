Grand Rapids workshop focuses on find...

Grand Rapids workshop focuses on finding value in urban waste wood

Arborists, municipal tree care workers and forestry professionals are invited to participate in a workshop showcasing the use of urban wood for green building materials, lumber, sustainable energy and other value-added products. Participants will learn about better uses for removed trees, how to recognize and capture value in sawlogs from routine tree removals, and how communities across the country are incorporating these cost-saving practices in their tree maintenance programs.

