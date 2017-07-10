Grand Rapids airport on track for record-setting year in 2017
The airport serving the Grand Rapids area is continuing a growth trajectory, setting an all-time record number of passengers in June. The Gerald R. Ford International Airport counted 260,761 passengers last month, a 5.59 percent increase when compared with the airport's June 2016 traffic.
