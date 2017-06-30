'Free day' offered at Grand Rapids Public Museum

If the usual entrance fee is a barrier to visit the Grand Rapids Public Museum, you may want to mark your calendar for Sunday, July 16. From noon to 5 p.m. that day, the museum will offer all visitors free general admission to explore its three floors of core exhibits. "We are excited to be able to offer the community the chance to explore the museum free of charge again this year," said Kate Moore, vice president of marketing and public relations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.