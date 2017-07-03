Drowning victim IDa d as 25-year-old from Grand Rapids
Police have identified the drowning victim from the Muskegon River as 25-year-old Dwight Keene Coleman of Grand Rapids. On July 1, officials were dispatched to the Muskegon River near the Devil's Hole area to the report of a missing man.
