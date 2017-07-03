4 men charged in kidnapping of GR man who escaped
Four men accused of kidnapping a Grand Rapids man who escaped 75 miles away are facing formal charges in the case. Logan Love, Robert Daniel Kenneth Long, Marquand Rueben Ray Cummings and Qumari Trimble were scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|12 hr
|Missindutchville
|1,179
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|12 hr
|Missindutchville
|2,952
|Woman hit while crossing 28th Street ID'ed (Jan '16)
|Jun 29
|RacistHater
|32
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Jun 27
|ACHTUNG AIPAC
|21
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|Jun 18
|Muzzie confusion
|12
|Quote of the Day (Feb '08)
|Jun 16
|Kelly Joanne Cannon
|479
|The Geek Group
|Jun 15
|Redrider87
|3
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC