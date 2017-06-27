Young teen convicted of murder may be...

Young teen convicted of murder may be released on 21st birthday

2 hrs ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

One of the youngest people convicted of murder in Grand Rapids is less than six months away from being a free man. Keishawn Mann was 13 in 2010 when he killed his mother's boyfriend in their Kentwood home.

Grand Rapids, MI

