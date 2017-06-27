Young teen convicted of murder may be released on 21st birthday
One of the youngest people convicted of murder in Grand Rapids is less than six months away from being a free man. Keishawn Mann was 13 in 2010 when he killed his mother's boyfriend in their Kentwood home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|ACHTUNG AIPAC
|21
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|19 hr
|NewsFan13
|2,938
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|Jun 18
|Muzzie confusion
|12
|Quote of the Day (Feb '08)
|Jun 16
|Kelly Joanne Cannon
|479
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Jun 16
|A Commenter
|1,176
|The Geek Group
|Jun 15
|Redrider87
|3
|Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh...
|May 31
|About time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC