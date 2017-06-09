Wyoming police searching for missing girl
Adrianna Nicole Anderson was last seen getting off a school bus around 12 p.m. Friday near Longstreet Avenue SW and Cricklewood SW, according to a Wyoming Department of Public Safety news release. Police say it's possible that Anderson then went to Burton Middle School in Grand Rapids.
