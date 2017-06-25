Worlda s Largest Dog Wash returns to ...

Worlda s Largest Dog Wash returns to Fifth Third Ballpark to benefit Gildaa s club

6 hrs ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Fifth Third Ballpark is going to look more like a giant doggy bath Sunday for the 15th annual World's Largest Dog Wash . The event, which begins at 10 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m., is part of the West Michigan Whitecaps' Dog Day festivities raising money for the Gilda's Club in Grand Rapids .

