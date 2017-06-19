Woman charged in fatal crash with dri...

Woman charged in fatal crash with driving under influence of drugs

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

A former Grand Rapids resident who now lives in North Carolina has been charged with Operating While Intoxicated by Drugs Causing Death in a fatal crash in Wayland in March. Alyssa Kay Stark, 20, was arraigned Monday in Allegan County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) 20 hr NewsFan13 2,922
News Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law Sun Muzzie confusion 12
Quote of the Day (Feb '08) Jun 16 Kelly Joanne Cannon 479
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Jun 16 A Commenter 1,176
The Geek Group Jun 15 Redrider87 3
News Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh... May 31 About time 1
News 18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ... May 31 No doubt 1
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,954 • Total comments across all topics: 281,890,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC