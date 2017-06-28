While Trump Was Tweeting About 'Fake News'; The Struggle to Pay Off...
In this Dec. 9, 2016, photo, President-elect Donald Trump smiles during a rally at DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. senior national security correspondent, discusses the latest news from the Trump-Russia investigations, including how the President is consumed with investigation news instead of potential further military action in Syria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|54 min
|Missindutchville
|2,941
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Tue
|ACHTUNG AIPAC
|21
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|Jun 18
|Muzzie confusion
|12
|Quote of the Day (Feb '08)
|Jun 16
|Kelly Joanne Cannon
|479
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Jun 16
|A Commenter
|1,176
|The Geek Group
|Jun 15
|Redrider87
|3
|Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh...
|May 31
|About time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC