Weekend Traffic: Ramps close in downtown Grand Rapids, I-94 lane closures
Chances that you will encounter some form of road construction are really good this weekend, whether you're driving to and through downtown Grand Rapids or along I-94 in the Kalamazoo area. In both areas, there are weekend lane closures and ramp closures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|2 hr
|A Commenter
|1,176
|The Geek Group
|7 hr
|Redrider87
|3
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|10 hr
|NewsFan13
|2,918
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|Jun 10
|alllahahahaha
|3
|Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh...
|May 31
|About time
|1
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
|East Grand Rapids Mugshots and Criminal Arrest ... (Sep '16)
|May 25
|east
|3
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC