Weekend lane and ramp closures on I-196 and I-94
Lane and ramp closures return to I-196 in Grand Rapids this weekend, but only on Saturday. Plus, good weather means the lane and ramp closures on I-94 in Kalamazoo that were postponed from last weekend will happen this weekend, with ramp closures at the interchange of I-94 and US-131.
