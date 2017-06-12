Walter Isaacson Writes Foreword for Memoir by Eric Motley

Contact: Robin Barnett, 616-698-3251 GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 13, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Walter Isaacson wrote the foreword for Madison Park: A Place of Hope by Eric Motley . Isaacson is the president and CEO of the Aspen Institute and recruited Motley to the think tank ten years ago, where he currently serves as Executive Vice President.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.