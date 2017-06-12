Walter Isaacson Writes Foreword for M...

Walter Isaacson Writes Foreword for Memoir by Eric Motley

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Christian Newswire

Contact: Robin Barnett, 616-698-3251 GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 13, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Walter Isaacson wrote the foreword for Madison Park: A Place of Hope by Eric Motley . Isaacson is the president and CEO of the Aspen Institute and recruited Motley to the think tank ten years ago, where he currently serves as Executive Vice President.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) Tue The Ice Cream Man 2,917
The Geek Group Sun deeply disturbing 2
News Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law Jun 10 alllahahahaha 3
News Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh... May 31 About time 1
News 18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ... May 31 No doubt 1
East Grand Rapids Mugshots and Criminal Arrest ... (Sep '16) May 25 east 3
News Holland's Hispanic population growing (May '08) May 23 bonds77 396
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,508 • Total comments across all topics: 281,753,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC