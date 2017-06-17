Vital section of riverfront trail in ...

Vital section of riverfront trail in Michigan completed

Yesterday

Grand Rapids has completed a section of a riverfront trail that will eventually connect the western Michigan city's downtown to a larger trail system. City officials gathered Thursday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Coldbrook Edge Trail.

