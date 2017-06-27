Viewer tip leads to arrest of West Michigana s Most Wanted featured fugitive
The U.S. Marshals Western Michigan Fugitive Task Force has announced the arrest of a fugitive featured on West Michigan's Most Wanted less than a month ago. Eddie Pratt, 47, was taken into custody in the 800 block of Union Avenue SE on June 21. Task Force Officers were assisted by marked Grand Rapids Police units during the apprehension.
