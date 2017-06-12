Victim in fatal shooting near downtow...

Victim in fatal shooting near downtown Grand Rapids identified

Grand Rapids Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday, June 10 near downtown Grand Rapids . Demond Carlus Bridgeforth, 28, was found unresponsive next to Central Seventh Day Adventist Church at Oakes Street and Sheldon Avenue, not far from Fulton Street.

