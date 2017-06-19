Switch enters rapid growth phase for its SuperNAP data centres
Switch is the operation behind the massive SuperNAP in Las Vegas, also known by superlatives such as 'world's densest data centre' or the first 'elite' data centre capable of exceeding Tier IV classification by the Uptime Institute. Switch currently has about 1.8 million sq feet of colocation data centre space powered up in Las Vegas, with plans to add a further 854,000 sq feet of space in this same market.
