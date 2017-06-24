Survivor of Kalamazoo bike crash participating in first 80-mile ride
One of the survivors of the deadly Kalamazoo bike crash tragedy is set to be one of the thousands of bicyclists participating in the Gran Fondo bike event Saturday in Grand Rapids. Paul Gobble suffered from a head injury, spinal cord damage, and a fractured fibula in the crash last June when an erratic driver drove into the group of bicyclists called 'Chain Gang' killing five people.
