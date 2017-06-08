Students create mural for a Best school in the Universea
Thanks to a grant from Herman Miller Cares to the Grand Rapids Student Advancement Foundation, students at Congress Elementary were able to start their mural project this week. The students are working with Richard App of Richard App Gallery to paint a mural on the wall of the corner of Baldwin and Diamond.
