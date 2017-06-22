Students Can Get Scholarships For Att...

Students Can Get Scholarships For Attending 'White Privilege' Conference

Will they call the awards Excellence in White Privilege? Grand Valley State University is so keen on its students attending next year's "white privilege" conference that it is even offering students scholarships for going, Campus Reform reports . The Grand Rapids, Michigan 19th Annual White Privilege Conference is scheduled for April 2018, and GVSU is wasting no time or effort to get a full slate of students for the event, even saying there will be "opportunities for scholarships" for those in attendance.

