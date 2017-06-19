Student code of conduct updated as districts prepare to implement new school discipline law
Summer break is just getting started for many Michigan children, but state officials are already prepping for a big shift scheduled to take effect in August to the state's school discipline law. The Michigan Department of Education has revised its model code of student conduct to reflect a new law attempting to reduce suspensions and expulsions by softening the state's zero-tolerance policies.
