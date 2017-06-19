Start Garden's next 5x5 Night will be in Spanish
The startup development group's first "Cinco por Cinco" Pitch Night is being hosted with the West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. The chamber held one its first pitch competition in May 2016.
