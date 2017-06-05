Snyder undecided about approving anti...

Snyder undecided about approving anti-abortion license plate

Read more: Michigan Radio

Almost half of all U.S. states currently have "Right to Life" license plates such as this one in Louisiana. A spokeswoman for Republican Gov. Rick Snyder says he's undecided about signing legislation that would require Michigan to create and sell an anti-abortion fundraising license plate.

