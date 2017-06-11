School is out! Maranda has great ideas for summer fun
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. Summer in West Michigan is filled with fun activities for families! Check out Maranda's complete Guide to Summer Fun for June 12 through June 17 below.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOTV Battle Creek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|2 hr
|Pollster
|2,916
|The Geek Group
|13 hr
|deeply disturbing
|2
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|Sat
|alllahahahaha
|3
|Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh...
|May 31
|About time
|1
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
|East Grand Rapids Mugshots and Criminal Arrest ... (Sep '16)
|May 25
|east
|3
|Holland's Hispanic population growing (May '08)
|May 23
|bonds77
|396
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC