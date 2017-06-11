School is out! Maranda has great idea...

School is out! Maranda has great ideas for summer fun

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WOTV Battle Creek

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. Summer in West Michigan is filled with fun activities for families! Check out Maranda's complete Guide to Summer Fun for June 12 through June 17 below.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOTV Battle Creek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) 2 hr Pollster 2,916
The Geek Group 13 hr deeply disturbing 2
News Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law Sat alllahahahaha 3
News Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh... May 31 About time 1
News 18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ... May 31 No doubt 1
East Grand Rapids Mugshots and Criminal Arrest ... (Sep '16) May 25 east 3
News Holland's Hispanic population growing (May '08) May 23 bonds77 396
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,367 • Total comments across all topics: 281,703,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC