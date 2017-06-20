Puppy stolen from boya s arms returned to family after rescuersa detective work
A puppy stolen from a child's arms in his own front yard last week is reunited with her family, thanks to some rescuers' detective work. Last week on Grand Rapids' southeast side, Tiffany Townsend tells FOX 17 her children were playing in their front lawn with their puppy Nyla, a Pekingese poodle mix.
