Principal named for new GRPS Montessori school

Grand Rapids Public Schools selected Forrest Clift, assistant principal of Grand Rapids Montessori, to be the principal of its new Ridgemoor Park Montessori program. The school, located at 2555 Inverness Rd., will be the district's third Montessori campus and serve prekindergarten through sixth-grade school.

