Police seek suspected arsonist after Kent County vehicle fires
Authorities are seeking public help identifying a suspected arsonist who they believe lit two vehicles on fire and attempted to light several others in Grand Rapids Township. Kent County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched around 6:20 a.m. Sunday, June 11 to multiple vehicle fires in the area of Plainfield Avenue NE and Rupert Street NE.
