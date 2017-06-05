Paralyzed man found dead from shootin...

Paralyzed man found dead from shooting near downtown Grand Rapids

12 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

A man paralyzed in a shooting several years ago was found dead from an apparent shooting near downtown Grand Rapids. Police responded about 4:05 p.m. Saturday, June 10 to the area of 72 Sheldon Avenue SE after someone reported that a man was unresponsive next to a church.

