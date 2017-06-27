Not-guilty verdict for man accused of threatening, antisemitic tweets
A Grand Rapids man charged with aggravated stalking and using a computer to commit a crime has been found not guilty on both felonies by a jury. David Lenio, 30, who was arrested in February and accused of sending threatening and antisemitic tweets, was acquitted of the two most serious charges he faced Wednesday in Kent County Circuit Court.
