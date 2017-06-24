Motorcyclist killed in midday crash on 28th Street
A Wyoming woman died when a car turned in front of her motorcycle and the two collided on 28th Street shortly after noon Saturday. At 12:05 p.m. Saturday, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety responded to an accident in the 2100 block of 28th Street SW.
