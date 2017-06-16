More thunderstorms likely this weekend

More thunderstorms likely this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

A few garden variety thunderstorms with plenty of lightning and locally heavy rain impacted parts of West Michigan this morning. The Grand Rapids Airport picked up just under a quarter inch of rainfall with these storms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law 4 hr WATCHING LIVONIA 7
Local News Women (Apr '09) 8 hr Hudsonville Friend 2,920
Quote of the Day (Feb '08) 10 hr Kelly Joanne Cannon 479
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) 18 hr A Commenter 1,176
The Geek Group 23 hr Redrider87 3
News Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh... May 31 About time 1
News 18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ... May 31 No doubt 1
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,810 • Total comments across all topics: 281,811,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC