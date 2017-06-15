Mix of heroin and Benadryl sickened d...

Mix of heroin and Benadryl sickened detective

The drug that sickened a detective at the Kent County Sheriff's Department last month was heroin mixed with the antihistamine Benadryl, authorities confirmed Thursday. The incident happened May 30 at the sheriff's office off Ball Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.

