Michigan Virtual Charter Academy to Hold In-Person Graduation Ceremony
One hundred seventy-five students will graduate from MVCA, which combines an engaging online curriculum with hands-on materials and the support of Michigan-licensed teachers. MVCA provides courses in language arts/English, math, science, history, world languages, art and music, as well as elective and Advanced PlacementA courses for high school students.
