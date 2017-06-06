Man shot by US deputy marshal during ...

Man shot by US deputy marshal during 2015 raid files lawsuit

13 hrs ago

A parole absconder who was shot by a U.S. deputy marshal while crawling out of a window of a Michigan home has filed a lawsuit seeking $10 million. Donald Richardson says in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court last month in Grand Rapids against the deputy marshal that he was unarmed when he was shot in the back during a May 28, 2015 raid by a fugitive task force in Lansing.

