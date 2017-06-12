Man shot by police after carjacking, ...

Man shot by police after carjacking, stabbing found competent for trial

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

A man who Grand Rapids Police shot days after he allegedly stabbed a woman during a carjacking in a grocery store parking lot has be found competent to stand trial. Victor Gonzalez, 20, appeared in Kent County Circuit Court on Friday, June 16, and Circuit Judge Mark Trusock deemed him competent to stand trail, according to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law 8 hr WATCHING LIVONIA 7
Local News Women (Apr '09) 13 hr Hudsonville Friend 2,920
Quote of the Day (Feb '08) 14 hr Kelly Joanne Cannon 479
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) 23 hr A Commenter 1,176
The Geek Group Thu Redrider87 3
News Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh... May 31 About time 1
News 18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ... May 31 No doubt 1
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,887 • Total comments across all topics: 281,815,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC