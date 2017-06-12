Man shot by police after carjacking, stabbing found competent for trial
A man who Grand Rapids Police shot days after he allegedly stabbed a woman during a carjacking in a grocery store parking lot has be found competent to stand trial. Victor Gonzalez, 20, appeared in Kent County Circuit Court on Friday, June 16, and Circuit Judge Mark Trusock deemed him competent to stand trail, according to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office.
