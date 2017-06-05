Man charged in fatal shooting outside barbershop headed to trial
A judge has ordered Andy Gonzalez to stand trial for his role in a double-shooting in Southwest Grand Rapids earlier this year that left one man dead and another seriously injured. Kent County District Judge Jeannie LaVille bound Gonzalez's case over to Kent County Circuit Court on three charges: open murder, attempted murder and felonious use of a firearm.
