Man accused in death of boy, 4, had p...

Man accused in death of boy, 4, had prior domestic violence conviction

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The Kent County man charged in the death of his girlfriend's 4-year-old son had a previous domestic violence conviction for assaulting another woman who he had a child with. Elis Nelson Ortiz, 25, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge in 2009 after a domestic violence incident, according to court records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) Tue The Ice Cream Man 2,917
The Geek Group Jun 11 deeply disturbing 2
News Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law Jun 10 alllahahahaha 3
News Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh... May 31 About time 1
News 18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ... May 31 No doubt 1
East Grand Rapids Mugshots and Criminal Arrest ... (Sep '16) May 25 east 3
News Holland's Hispanic population growing (May '08) May 23 bonds77 396
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Cuba
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,315 • Total comments across all topics: 281,773,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC