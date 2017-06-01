Loved ones honor Sgt. Hinton, his dea...

Loved ones honor Sgt. Hinton, his death investigation continues

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Sgt. Terrence Hinton was laid to rest Thursday by friends and family after he was killed during a training exercise in Hawaii last month. The community gathered at Davis Memorial Chapel in Grand Rapids to honor the soldier for his service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh... Wed About time 1
News 18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ... Wed No doubt 1
Local News Women (Apr '09) Wed NewsFan13 2,907
East Grand Rapids Mugshots and Criminal Arrest ... (Sep '16) May 25 east 3
News Holland's Hispanic population growing (May '08) May 23 bonds77 396
Poll What about Obama's wife? (Aug '10) May 20 Horrific 378
Sonic's GR History? (Sep '09) May 12 Cdoxie 15
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tornado
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,790 • Total comments across all topics: 281,463,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC