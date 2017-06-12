Let's Go To Bat For Kids softball gameGRAND RAPIDS, MI (WHTC) - A...
A team of priests from the Diocese of Grand Rapids known as The Padres will face off in a charity softball game against local media personalities at Fifth Third Ballpark Thursday evening. LET'S GO TO BAT FOR KIDS! is in it's 30th year.
