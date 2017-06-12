Let's Go To Bat For Kids softball gam...

Let's Go To Bat For Kids softball gameGRAND RAPIDS, MI (WHTC) - A...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WHTC

A team of priests from the Diocese of Grand Rapids known as The Padres will face off in a charity softball game against local media personalities at Fifth Third Ballpark Thursday evening. LET'S GO TO BAT FOR KIDS! is in it's 30th year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) 3 hr NewsFan13 2,918
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) 11 hr Tim 1,175
The Geek Group Jun 11 deeply disturbing 2
News Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law Jun 10 alllahahahaha 3
News Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh... May 31 About time 1
News 18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ... May 31 No doubt 1
East Grand Rapids Mugshots and Criminal Arrest ... (Sep '16) May 25 east 3
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,901 • Total comments across all topics: 281,787,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC