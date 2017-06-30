Kidnappers took him on 70-mile trek, Grand Rapids man tells police
A 53-year-old Grand Rapids man waved for help on the side of the road nearly 70 miles from home after he said he escaped from his kidnappers, officials said. The man waved down a passing motorist on the 800 block of East Center Street in Ithaca, according to the Gratiot County Sheriff's Office.
